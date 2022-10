PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department.

The discovery was made on Saturday at 4:52 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue.

The home where a body was found in the 1200 block of Linden Ave. in Portsmouth, Ohio. (WOWK 13 News file/Taken by Reporter Anna King)

Officials confirmed the victim was a man, and they are now investigating this as a homicide.

The body was taken by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office to Montgomery County to determine the cause of death.

No other information on the victim has been released.