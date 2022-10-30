Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Static Monsters Worldwide Power Lifting Competition is happening this weekend. The Iron Forge Gym hosted the event at Newton Falls Middle School so power lifters in the region could compete.

It’s a super-sized strongman competition. Iron Forge co-founder Dan Skinner said the gym wanted to bring power lifters together in the area.

“It’s a really big scene out here in Ohio and we’re bringing one of the biggest shows here to Newton Falls,” Skinner said.

Around 40 people competed in the two events the competition features: the log lift and axle dead lift. The goal is to lift as much weight as possible.

“We are tracking the results live and there’s a live leaderboard going on, so by Monday we should know who in the world is the strongest,” Skinner said.

Calvin Vaughn is another co-owner of Iron Forge Gym. He says lifting is for everyone because it’s all about personal growth.

“It’s objective. I can pick up more than I did yesterday. I am stronger than I was yesterday. I’m just better than I was the day before,” Vaughn said.

He said it’s a rewarding sport that all starts with setting a goal and working towards it.

“When we sees what he was before to what he is now, that’s progress that he’s made, that he’s worked for and scraped for, day by day, pound by pound, inch by inch,” Vaughn said.

He said any time of physical activity helps maintain health even if it’s small movements.

“If you want to get into the gym, just go into the gym. If that’s walking on the treadmill and doing cable machines for 10 minutes and you’re in and out in 20 minutes,” Vaughn said.