NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel has thunderously announced its coming computer chip-making factories in Ohio, complete with fanfare from Ohio State University and a thumbs-up on-site from President Joe Biden. And, the plant’s boss says there is more to come.

Intel’s groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its coming semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany rolled out the blue carpet for guests. A massive tent flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and Intel representatives awaited attendees brought in by shuttle starting at 7:30 a.m. As they made their way through the interior, a gallery gave them a virtual tour of one of the company’s existing semiconductor fabrication plants before showing off the computer chip products it made.

The path through the tent eventually led out to the main event, which started with a performance from the Ohio State University marching band. Ohio politicians — including Gov. Mike DeWine — took turns at the podium with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and other executives in sharing their excitement about the two new fabs coming into the company’s fold, all while construction vehicles churned away in the background.

Midway through the morning’s speakers, it was time to put words into action. Accompanied by Gelsinger, DeWine and numerous other executives and politicians, Intel Ohio General Manager Jim Evers put a shovel in the New Albany dirt, officially breaking ground at the company’s newest semiconductor fabrication plant. While the company confirmed to NBC4 that construction crews had already begun work at the site at the beginning of July, the groundbreaking was symbolic. Gelsinger thought it told the world that Intel had all the pieces in place to put a Midwest stereotype to rest.

“The Rust Belt, it is dead,” Gelsinger said. “The Silicon Heartland begins.”

Biden, who arrived in Ohio the same morning via Air Force One, took the stage immediately after the company’s CEO. He responded directly to the CEO’s previous comment, saying the Ohio plant had national implications, and that “Made in America” was no longer just a slogan.

“America invented the semiconductor, as you know, but today, 90% of them are made overseas,” Biden said. “Pat, all of you, that stops today.”

The new plant’s boss was equally ambitious in his talking points in front of a crowd of hundreds. He also shared an invitation to Ohioans.

“Sign on with Intel and come fill this field of dreams,” Evers said.

The general manager told NBC4 he was in the process of moving to Ohio from Arizona, where Intel has another semiconductor fabrication plant. Alongside inviting Ohioans to join him at his new plant, Evers said he also invited new neighbors to join him in the state.

“There’s a lot of suppliers for Intel that are already here, that their operations have to go to be able to support us,” Evers said. “I kind of gave the suppliers the encouragement, ‘Hey, the CHIPS Act is done, we’re going to get going. It’s time that you guys get going as well and come to Ohio,’ so since then I think I’ve heard that a lot of people have progressed their plans as well to move forward.”

The new plant’s general manager stopped short of sharing any business names that could be following Intel on its Ohio venture. However, in 2016 the company did share 27 companies that it called “preferred quality suppliers,” for its other American plants.

