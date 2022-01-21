LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike De Wine and Lt. Governor John Husted are announcing a project expected to bring over 20,000 jobs to Ohio in a variety of positions and fields.

According to a release, the leading semiconductor manufacturer Intel Corporation has chosen a location in Licking County to build two state-of-the-art factories by 2025, both designed to process materials on an atomic level.

“We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

This project will be the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history, the release said, bringing in 3,000 direct Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build as well as a variety of other support jobs. Support positions include contractors, electricians, engineers, and jobs in restaurants, healthcare, housing and entertainment, among others.

“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development, and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips — which power the future — will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”

Ohio leaders De Wine and Husted will be joined by JobsOhio, One Columbus, and several local, state and federal leaders to announce this historic project at 2:30 pm on Friday, January 21.

“Just as candles gave way to light bulbs, carriages gave way to cars, and now engines to battery packs, we must continue to attract the businesses and jobs of the future to make sure Ohioans, their children, and their grandchildren can prosper here,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.