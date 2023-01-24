MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the identity of the federal inmate involved in a minor crash at Geauga County Airport last Wednesday morning.

The inmate is 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, a Florida man who pled guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021 and was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison. Jasperse reportedly used the screenname “Dandy Daddy” when trading child sexual abuse material online.

Last wednesday’s 9 a.m. crash, which also involved four federal prison officers and a pilot, took place after the plane’s engine failed and an emergency landing had to take place. The crew from the Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Lisbon had been flying from Youngstown to Detroit.

Federal inmate and four federal marshals in minor plane crash at Geauga County Airport (WJW)

Federal inmate and four federal marshals in minor plane crash at Geauga County Airport (WJW)

Federal inmate and four federal marshals in minor plane crash at Geauga County Airport (WJW)

Federal inmate and four federal marshals in minor plane crash at Geauga County Airport (WJW)

Middlefield Fire Captain Tony Yeropoli told FOX 8 last week that although the damage did not look good, a muddy field was able to help slow the plane down after it went off the runway.

No one was injured in the crash, but an investigation is still underway and being conducted by the FAA and OSHP.