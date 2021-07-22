Initial unemployment, continued pandemic assistance claims higher in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans filed bout 2,666 more initial unemployment claims than the previous week.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, for the week ending July 17, there were 12,619 initial unemployment claims filed in the state.

Ohioans also filed 160,731 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,234 fewer than the previous week.

There were 3,897 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed in the state last week, which was 908 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 246,202 continued PUA claims last week, which was 26,570 more than the previous week. The total number of claims filed from July 11 through July 17 was 423,449.

The ODJFS says it has distributed over $12.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 1 million Ohioans during the last 66 weeks. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.9 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.

ODJFS urges Ohioans to file their unemployment claims on their website.