Initial unemployment claims increase in Ohio last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — About 2,000 more Ohioans filed initial unemployment claims in the past week compared to the previous week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 16,224 initial traditional unemployment claims filed in the state for the week ending June 5. That’s an increase of 2,289 more than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 198,692 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 23,299 fewer than the previous week, according to the ODJFS.

There were also 1,395 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed in Ohio in last week, which was 692 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 255,539 continued PUA claims last week, which was 16,106 fewer than the previous

week.

The total number of claims filed from May 30 through June 5, 2021, was 471,850.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in April was 62.3%, according to the ODJFS, and Ohio’s unemployment rate in April was 4.7%. The national rate in April was 6.1%.

Over the last 64 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed over $11.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.4 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.