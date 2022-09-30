BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Great Trail Fire Department were called to the shed fire around 4:17 a.m. on Alliance Road in Brown Township.

When they got there, firefighters found the shed fully engulfed in flames.

A baby girl, believed to be less than six months old, died in the fire.

According to investigators, the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were able to escape the fire. The mother was taken to the hospital for minor burns.

According to Fire Chief Ralph Castellucci, it appeared they had been living in the shed, which didn’t have smoke alarms and was using temporary wiring.

Firefighters haven’t determined the cause of the fire, but they believe it was accidental.