PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An infant was found dead inside a garbage truck Thursday afternoon after the Plain City Division of Police received a call from the village’s contracted refuse company.

The infant appeared to be a full-term newborn from zero to one month of age, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Bluestem Lane and located the infant in the rear collection point of the garbage truck. Medic personnel from the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District pronounced the infant dead at 2:33 p.m.

The body of the deceased infant was removed from the scene and is being taken for an autopsy to be performed by the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Plain City police will be leading the \investigation. Additional details will be provided Friday afternoon including the preliminary cause of death and gender of the infant, police said.

Anyone with information that could be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Plan City Division of Police at 614-873-2921.