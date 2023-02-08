CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men initially charged in September with brandishing AK-47s when stealing cars in Cuyahoga County, have been re-indicted — along with a third suspect — on dozens of felonies related to five separate carjackings (and one unsuccessful attempt) across the county in just three days.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Friday, Feb. 3, handed up an indictment alleging 18-year-old Treveon Jones of Warrensville Heights, 20-year-old Jaahdarion Louis-Jones of Cleveland and 21-year-old Anthony P. Evans of Cleveland made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations.

They often chose SUVs to steal, according to the indictment. After scouting their victims, two of the men would come up on them with a gun. Those who resisted would be struck with the gun or “pistol-whipped,” it reads. The third man would drive away in the suspects’ vehicle, while the two robbers drove away in the stolen car.

They’d use the stolen car in the next robbery or for other crimes, or attempt to sell them on the black market, according to the indictment.

“Crime does not stop at any jurisdictional border,” county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is quoted in a news release. “Carjackings can happen to anyone at any time. Please remain vigilant, do not attempt to fight, and be aware of your surroundings. We will continue to bring these individuals to justice on behalf of the victims of these truly terrifying crimes.”

The six incidents happened between Aug. 17, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2022, according to the indictment.

12 a.m. on Aug. 17

At about 12 a.m. Aug. 17, a 34-year-old woman was walking from a gas station to her car, parked near Lakewood Heights Boulevard and Bunts Road in Cleveland, according to the release. Jones approached her with a gun, demanding her car keys, then fled in her vehicle.

5 p.m. on Aug. 17

At about 5 p.m. that day, two victims, ages 64 and 73, were carjacked after driving into an apartment complex near Golden Avenue and East 80th Street in Cleveland, according to the release. Jones and Louis-Jones pointed a gun at the 64-year-old driver’s face and pulled her out of the vehicle. One drove away in the stolen car, the other fled in the vehicle they arrived in.

9 p.m. on Aug. 17

That night, Jones and Evans returned to the intersection of Lakewood Heights Boulevard and Bunts Road in Cleveland, brandishing rifles at their victims, ages 46 and 47, according to the release. But the carjacking was unsuccessful. The suspects fled in their vehicle, driven by Louis-Jones, and the victims ran inside the gas station to call police.

11 p.m. on Aug. 17

About two hours later, Jones and Evans chased a 49-year-old woman who had parked at a gas station near Center Ridge Road and Wagar Road in Rocky River. They hit her in the head with a gun, kicked her “multiple times” and stole her keys and wallet, fleeing in her vehicle, according to the release. The woman was treated for her injuries at a hospital.

Jones and Louis-Jones were initially indicted in September in this incident.

3:40 a.m. on Aug. 18

Early the next morning, Jones and Evans allegedly held up a 62-year-old man with an AK-47 as he was walking back to his car from a gas station near Brecksville and Rockside roads in Independence. They threatened him and stole his wallet before fleeing in his car.

Jones and a person initially identified as 20-year-old Rayquan Bryant were initially indicted in September in this incident.

12 a.m. on Aug. 19

At about 12 a.m. the next day, Aug. 19, Jones and Evans brandished an AK-47 at a 23-year-old woman, pistol-whipped her, then took her keys. It happened as she was heading back to her car from a gas station near the intersection of Mayfield Road and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

Police in Cleveland, Rocky River, Cleveland Heights and Independence linked the three suspects to the six incidents, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

Each was jailed on a $150,000 bond following their Wednesday, Feb. 8, arraignments in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. They each pleaded not guilty. Each is due back in court Thursday, Feb. 9, for pre-trials.

Jones was indicted on 32 total counts, including:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Six counts of aggravated robbery

Six counts of kidnapping

Twelve counts of robbery

Four counts of felonious assault

Three counts of possessing criminal tools Louis-Jones was indicted on 18 total counts, including: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Three counts of aggravated robbery

Three counts of kidnapping

Six counts of robbery

Two counts of felonious assault

Three counts of possessing criminal tools Evans was indicted on 24 total counts, including: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Four counts of aggravated robbery

Four counts of kidnapping

Eight counts of robbery

Four counts of felonious assault

Three counts of possessing criminal tools