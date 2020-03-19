Indians pay minor leaguers during hiatus, closing complex

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, a Cleveland Indians fan reacts during the sixth inning of Game 6 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs in Cleveland. The Indians went on to lose the Series in seven games. ESPN and The Huffington Post report on Nov. 9, 2016, […]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are continuing to pay minor league players their weekly stipends to help offset any “hardship” during the coronavirus shutdown.

The team also is closing its year-round facility in Arizona.

During a conference call Thursday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he’s not aware of any players or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Antonetti provided an update on the team’s efforts during the outbreak, saying every decision being made is with the health and safety of players, staff and employees a priority.

Antonetti said the team’s complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will close Friday.