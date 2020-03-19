CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are continuing to pay minor league players their weekly stipends to help offset any “hardship” during the coronavirus shutdown.
The team also is closing its year-round facility in Arizona.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
During a conference call Thursday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he’s not aware of any players or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Antonetti provided an update on the team’s efforts during the outbreak, saying every decision being made is with the health and safety of players, staff and employees a priority.
Antonetti said the team’s complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will close Friday.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- TSA allowing grace period for expired licenses
- Frisch’s Big Boy offering produce, milk, other essentials
- Indians pay minor leaguers during hiatus, closing complex
- Netflix urged to slow streaming to improve internet speeds
- Domino’s wants to hire 10,000 employees