1  of  2
Breaking News
Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman Ohio National Guard called to support food distribution for COVID-19 response
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Closings
There are currently 120 active closings. Click for more details.

Indians pay minor leaguers during hiatus, closing complex

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Indians Championship Gear_204354

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, a Cleveland Indians fan reacts during the sixth inning of Game 6 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs in Cleveland. The Indians went on to lose the Series in seven games. ESPN and The Huffington Post report on Nov. 9, 2016, […]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are continuing to pay minor league players their weekly stipends to help offset any “hardship” during the coronavirus shutdown.

The team also is closing its year-round facility in Arizona.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

During a conference call Thursday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he’s not aware of any players or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Antonetti provided an update on the team’s efforts during the outbreak, saying every decision being made is with the health and safety of players, staff and employees a priority.  

Antonetti said the team’s complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will close Friday.  

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS