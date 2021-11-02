HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Gray announced that deputies are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened at 12: 08 pm on Monday, November 1.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Richard Medina from Indiana was driving west on Oregon Road when he failed to yield to a car traveling south on Hoenie Road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and landed in a field near the roadway.

Both Medina and the other driver, Donald Baird, from Coldwater Ohio, were taken to Mercer Health by Celina EMS personnel. The Sheriff’s Office said that Medina was then airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. This case is still under investigation.