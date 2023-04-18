DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration held a news conference Tuesday on growing concerns about xylazine, a powerful sedative found in Ohio that is resistant to Narcan.

Xylazine is also known as a tranq, which is only authorized by the FDA for veterinary use. The Narcan-resistant drug makes the mix with fentanyl a deadly combination, officials said.

The DOJ recently prosecuted 28 leaders of the Mexican drug cartels responsible for a majority of the fentanyl supply in the country.

“We are in the midst of what many have called the third wave of the opioid epidemic starting with prescription drugs, then moving to heroin and now dominated by fentanyl, which is a synthetic, cheap opioid in seemingly endless supply. It is incredibly lethal,” Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said.

“We are never going to prosecute our way out of the opioid epidemic. This crisis demands an all-hands-on-deck approach, that includes medical professionals, mental health specialists, social services, providers and others. But disruption of the supply lines and accountability for those who manufacture and traffic in these poisons, is an important part of the solution.”

The DEA said they are laser-focused on finding solutions for the opioid epidemic and want to inform the public on what these drugs are capable of.

The drug has been found in 48 states, including Ohio.