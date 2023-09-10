DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after an “in-flight emergency” on a military plane was reported on Sunday.

According to a release, an F-16 fighter jet with the 180th Fighter Wing at the Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport “jettisoned” two fuel tanks on Sunday, Sept. 10, which is in accordance with emergency procedures. Around 10:20 a.m. in Hardin County, an “in-flight emergency” was reported.

“The aircraft was on a routine training mission from the 180th Fighter Wing and landed safely

at the base following the emergency, and there were no injuries to the pilot or personnel on

the ground,” said the release.

At this time, there is no safety concerns to those in the area. Both fuel tanks were recovered.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause behind the reported emergency.