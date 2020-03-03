In 2019, Ohio issued fewest amount of concealed carry permits in nearly 10 years

There were more than 54,000 new permit requests, a 20% drop from 2018

(WKBN) – Last year, Ohio issued the fewest amount of new concealed carry permits in almost a decade.

There were more than 54,000 new permit requests, a 20% drop from 2018.

Locally, Mahoning County issued 1,343 permits, ranking 10th in the state last year. Trumbull County issued 619 and Columbiana County issued 654.

As for suspended permits, Mahoning County suspended 64, Trumbull County suspended 29 and Columbiana County suspended 51.

Mahoning County had the most licenses revoked in the state with 134. Trumbull County revoked nine and Columbiana County didn’t revoke any.

In Mahoning County, 68 conceal carry license requests were denied, Trumbull County denied two and Columbiana County denied four.