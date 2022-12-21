GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are releasing a new video and offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of catching a killer.

Detectives said Ronnie Briggs, 27, was killed on Sept. 25 outside the Showcase Bar & Grill. Briggs was a part owner of the business and was helping with security the night he was killed.

Detectives released a video that they believe shows the suspect who is standing next to a woman.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“I miss my baby so much,” said Monica Briggs, the victim’s mother. “Everybody loved him. He was not a troublemaker.”

Monica Briggs said she believes someone knows exactly what happened and she is begging for information.

“He was stolen from me,” Monica Briggs said. “His birthday was Dec. 6 and we celebrated at the cemetery.”

She said she and other family members were with him at the bar that night because they were celebrating his sister’s birthday.

“It happened so quick,” Monica Briggs said.

She said Briggs had two sons who are 7 and 10 months old.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.