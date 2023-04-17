*Attached video: Don’t try to cash in on Deshaun Watson, attorney says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has found that the next court hearing for Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Court records show the attorney for the latest accuser is now demanding records from the NFL regarding Watson.

The motion, which is called a Notice of Subpoena Duces Tecum, was filed last Friday in Harris County District Court and is asks for the NFL to produce all the records no later than May 12.

“All documents and communications including, but not limited to, emails, text messages, direct

messages, internal documents, reports, notes, summaries and disciplinary records, relating in any

way to Defendant Deshaun Watson,” the document filed by Attorney Anissah Nguyen on behalf of her client states: “All communications, including but not limited to emails, text messages, direct messages, notes, correspondence, interoffice memos, or other documents, that reflect or relate to communications between You (including Your owners, employees, independent contractors, or agents) and Deshaun Watson. All communications, including text messages, emails, direct messages, and correspondence between You (including Your owners, employees, independent contractors, or agents) and any governmental or law enforcement agency, relating to DeShaun Watson. All witness statements, including written statements, audio recordings, video recordings and/or transcripts, related to Defendant Deshaun Watson.”

Nguyen, who represents a woman who filed suit against Watson in October, is asking the court this week to order Watson to take part in an in-person deposition in June. Watson was scheduled to take part in the deposition earlier this month, but that deposition was canceled when Nguyen became ill.

Watson’s attorneys say they have tried to schedule the deposition several times. Watson’s attorneys are also asking the judge to rule Thursday on their request for documents.

Motions filed by Attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, states Nguyen “refuses to produce” her clients “medical records, documents referencing Mr. Watson.”

Hardin states in the motion that the production of medical records and bills are necessary to support the woman’s claims of “intentional infliction of emotional distress, request for mental anguish damages, and her allegations that the interaction with Mr. Watson caused her to suffer from severe depression and anxiety, as well as an exacerbation of her pre-existing mental health conditions.”

Hardin has maintained this latest lawsuit is a “sham.” He has filed exhibits with the court that show the latest accuser sent Watson three dozen text messages after their first meeting.

An affidavit also says the woman told Watson’s lawyers, “I didn’t do anything I didn’t want to do,” and “I would love to be in love and to love him.”

Last year, Watson settled 23 lawsuits filed by women in Houston accusing him of sexual misconduct as they gave him massages. Two civil cases remain.

Watson has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Two grand juries decided there should be no criminal charges against Watson.