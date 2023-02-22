CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has found Cleveland City Council members demanding action after a flood of e-mails from workers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport raising concerns about safety and work conditions.

Last week, the I-Team revealed explosive e-mails sent from workers to the top management at City Hall. That also came up at an Airport budget hearing before City Council.

Council members Blaine Griffin, Joe Jones, Kevin Conwell and Richard Starr were among those asking hard questions.

Airport executives said they had formed a committee to address some of the concerns, but some on Council called on Airport leadership to bring in an outside firm to investigate and address what some workers describe as a “toxic workplace.”

Council President Blaine Griffin said, “I don’t think it’s just with this team. I think it has been accumulating for quite some time.”

Councilman Joe Jones said, “This is something that has been a problem for quite some time that’s gotten worse, from bad to worse.”

The I-Team fought for months to get the internal e-mails.

One employee wrote, “I am scared. If we had an airline crash, right now, we would not be prepared.”

Another wrote of “discrimination, intimidation, retaliation and bullying,” and, another wrote of “chaos ongoing at the Airport…a toxic environment.”

City Council also, now, plans to hold a hearing specifically on these concerns.

When the I-Team reported on this, originally, the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration did not have any comment.