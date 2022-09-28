AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The LeBron James Foundation is once again teaming up across the Greater Akron area to make a difference in the community.

This time, the partnership is with Stark State College and benefits not only students of the I PROMISE Network, but their parents or guardians as well.

As part of the new opportunity two caregivers, who live with a student, can receive two academic years of free tuition and resources at Stark State.

According to a press release, those eligible will receive “last-dollar tuition scholarships,” meaning the scholarship will cover any costs not picked up by federal and state grants, or other scholarships. This makes for two years of tuition-free education.

“For the LeBron James Family Foundation, it’s always been about serving not just our students, but the entire family. Being able to extend this scholarship opportunity to our parents and guardians is an absolute game changer,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “We are so grateful to Stark State College for embracing our We Are Family model and opening doors for all of our family members so that higher education is not only a possibility but a reality for them. This is going to change the futures for so many of our families and we’re excited for them to start exploring all of the opportunities in front of them.”

The partnership also gives students the opportunity to visit the campus, explore careers, and receive other support. For example, each student will be assigned a professional coach to help transition to college and ensure a successful outcome.

