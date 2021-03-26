Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 5-year-old boy killed at a Parma home Thursday afternoon.

Jax Ponomarenko

Jax Ponomarenko was the victim of a homicide in a home in the 4700 block of Russell Ave.

“I just killed my son,” Matthew Ponomarenko, 31, told the dispatcher.

Matthew J Ponomarenko

He told the dispatcher he was hearing voices.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner did not release a cause of death.

He first sounds calm on the 911 call, and then tells the dispatcher he’s “shaken.”

He stops answering the dispatcher’s questions at that point.

Ponomarenko is in jail on a charge of aggravated murder.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Neighbors told FOX 8 they heard a commotion before police arrived on the street.

Parma police were at the home for several hours.

They brought out several pieces of evidence.