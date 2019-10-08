I-270, SR-315 reopen near Columbus following report of man with gun

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two north side freeways are in the process of reopening after a report of a person with a gun.

Interstate 270 was closed in both directions at State Route 315. State Route 315 was closed in both directions between 161 and I-270. Traffic cameras show traffic moving normally along I-270 and 315.

According to Worthington police, it started around 11:57 a.m. when someone called the Ohio State Highway Patrol and said a man with a gun stopped along the ramp from 315 south to I-270 east.

Columbus police SWAT was called to assist. The man was taken into custody without injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police recovered an air rifle and a knife from the car.

No charges have been filed at this time. The man’s name has not been released.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.