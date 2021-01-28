Husted won’t seek Senate seat saying ‘I intend to keep doing this job’

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks during a news conference unveiling the STRONG Ohio Bill at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus, Ohio. High-speed internet would spread to about 1 million unserved or underserved Ohioans along rural routes and highways previously off-limits to private development under a strategic plan released Thursday, Dec. 19. Husted, who oversees InnovateOhio, said the plan is a necessary step in helping Ohio compete for federal resources that public-private partnerships can use to make needed improvements. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said he will not seek a Senate seat once Rob Portman ends his term.

In a tweet, Husted said, “After contemplating running for the Senate for 48 hours, I was reminded how much I enjoy the challenges of my present job.” Husted continued, “I intend to keep doing this job, run for reelection, and one day in the future, I intend to run for governor.”

After contemplating running for the Senate for 48 hours, I was reminded how much I enjoy the challenges of my present job… I intend to keep doing this job, run for reelection, and one day in the future, I intend to run for governor. #OHSen #OHGov pic.twitter.com/ucBf6Kf5Oc — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) January 27, 2021

Portman said Monday morning he would not seek reelection to the Senate seat he has held since 2011. In his statement about the decision, Portman said, “We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground. This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”

The announcement immediately sparked speculation about who would fill the vacancy once Portman’s term ends in 2022. Dr. Dan Birdsong, a political science professor at the University of Dayton, told 2 NEWS Monday typically when a politician retires due to “partisan gridlock,” their replacement is rarely a problem-solver and often even more partisan than the previous person was. This would ultimately add more fuel to the Senate’s current gridlock issues.

Several names have been mentioned around Ohio to take the seat including Republicans Rep. Jim Jordan, Frank LaRose, Josh Mandel, Jim Renacci and Steve Stivers. Democratic hopefuls could include Richard Cordray, David Pepper, Rep. Rim Ryan and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Dr. Amy Acton is said to be considering a run for the United States Senate though she has not announced her candidacy. Others to watch include Ohio House minority leader Emilia Sykes, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, former state senator Nina Turner.