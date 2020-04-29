Husted urges shoppers to wear masks ‘out of mutual respect for one another’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Gov. Jon Husted confirmed Wednesday that while customers in an Ohio business should wear a facial covering, they are not required.

While Governor DeWine initially said this week that retail customers would be a requirement, by the next day he walked back the decision, saying it was not a practical option for every single citizen.

Employees, however, will be required to wear face coverings while on the job, though exceptions for employers and workers will be made including:

An employee in a particular position is prohibited by a law or regulation from wearing a face covering while on the job

An employee in a particular position is prohibited by a law or regulation from wearing a face covering while on the job

Wearing a face covering on the job is against documented industry best practices

Wearing a face covering is not advisable for health purposes

If wearing a face covering is a violation of a company’s safety policies

An employee is sitting alone in an enclosed workspace

There is a practical reason a face covering cannot be worn by an employee

.@LtGovHusted: You have a governor who listens. When we put the business group together, there were 20 of them who were unanimous in that face coverings should be required for employees and customers. But then, we learned that others found these policies impractical. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 29, 2020

If you feel these exceptions apply to your business, as an employer you must be able to provide written justification if it is requested.