Husted urges shoppers to wear masks ‘out of mutual respect for one another’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Gov. Jon Husted confirmed Wednesday that while customers in an Ohio business should wear a facial covering, they are not required.
While Governor DeWine initially said this week that retail customers would be a requirement, by the next day he walked back the decision, saying it was not a practical option for every single citizen.
Employees, however, will be required to wear face coverings while on the job, though exceptions for employers and workers will be made including:
- An employee in a particular position is prohibited by a law or regulation from wearing a face covering while on the job
- Wearing a face covering on the job is against documented industry best practices
- Wearing a face covering is not advisable for health purposes
- If wearing a face covering is a violation of a company’s safety policies
- An employee is sitting alone in an enclosed workspace
- There is a practical reason a face covering cannot be worn by an employee
If you feel these exceptions apply to your business, as an employer you must be able to provide written justification if it is requested.
