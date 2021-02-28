Husted stops by vaccination site in Westerville, reminds Ohioans to stay the course

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 200 people ages 65 and up had their chance to get the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine through a pop-up site in Westerville Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stopped by the site, operated by the Ohio National Guard, and called it an exciting moment for those who rolled up their sleeves, especially as they’ve been among the most at-risk for the virus.

Husted said the state has been working hard to reach minority communities and the disadvantaged population, which is why the site in Westerville was so crucial.

“It’s going to help Ohio and America catch up because the biggest impediment is not vaccination sites, it’s lack of vaccines,” Husted said of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is one step closer to being approved in the United States. “The more vaccines we have, just think, if we get 50, 60 a week, maybe more, that’s 50-60,000 more people a week we’re vaccinating.” 

He added it’s important to remind people that the pandemic is not over yet and Ohioans need to continue to mask up, especially with a more contagious variant near. He asks people to hang in a little bit longer.

