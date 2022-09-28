Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio members of the American Red Cross have deployed to Florida in anticipation of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.

According to Marita Salkowski, Regional Com. Director for the ARC, approximately ten workers from central and southern Ohio joined hundreds of trained disaster workers from all around the country to provide relief in Florida. Salkowski says many more workers will be sent later during the long recovery process.

Already, approximately 13,000 people spent the night in ARC evacuation centers across the state to escape Hurricane Ian. The ARC has moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region and has pre-positioned dozens of emergency vehicles across the state, Salkowski said. The ARC is currently prepared to help as many as 60,000 people during this disaster.

At this time, the American Red Cross is not accepting donations of items such as clothing, blankets or household items, as they do not have the resources to process and distribute them. Instead, Salkowski explains that financial donations are the most efficient way to ensure those affected can have shelter and support during this time.

To donate, you can call the ARC at 1-800-REDCROSS or visit their website at redcross.org/donate