[Editor’s Note: In the video above you’ll see some unusual animals spotted in Northeast Ohio.]

(WJW) – Waterfowl hunters can now get access to about a dozen locations that typically are not open to hunting.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced permits for controlled waterfowl hunting will be available starting Oct. 18 for Thursday hunts during waterfowl season.

Officials say the permits are ‘first-come, first-served’ and will be offered at the following locations:

Andreoff

Killdeer Plains

Magee Marsh

Mercer

Mosquito Creek

Moxley

Pickerel Creek

Pipe Creek wildlife areas

Nimisila Reservoir

Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

The free controlled hunting permit is offered through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) system.

Permits for each area will be available starting at 10 a.m. on the Wednesday before a hunt and will remain available until 10 a.m. on the Thursday of the hunt.

The first permits will be available starting Wednesday, October 18.

Hunters can apply for the temporary permits, here. Or, on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Selected applicants can bring up to two hunting partners. A hunter can obtain up to six permits per month.

If selected, the hunter will receive their permits by email.

Looking for more fall hunting opportunities? There are more than 19,000 acres of private land in Ohio that are available for hunters to access for free through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership. Learn more, here.