Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a human skull was discovered in the woods by hunters.

Just after noon on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the woods near McCormick Run Road, between state Route 518 and Glasgow Road, in Madison Township, where the skull was found. Remains were located near the skull.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also called to the scene for the use of the patrol’s reconstructionist.

The body is believed to belong to a man between the ages of 40 and 50.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 330-424-7255.

The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office and investigators with the Prosecutor’s Office are assisting in the investigation.