SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of workers at the Sharonville Ford Plant are being laid off next week.

In a social media post, United Auto Workers Local 863 President Tod Turner says workers are being laid off from the Sharonville Ford Plant, because of the Kentucky Truck Plant.

2 NEWS spoke with Turner regarding the upcoming layoffs.

Turner tells 2 NEWS around 360 employees will be laid off on Monday, Oct. 23.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 8,700 workers walked out at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky.