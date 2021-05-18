Humane Society gives tips for pet owners as Brood X emerges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has a few pointers for pet owners as Brood X begins to emerge across the Miami Valley.

“It has been 17 years in the making. The Brood X cicadas are about to emerge. This means lots of noise for us humans as we bob and weave to avoid hitting them in the air. This also means lots of potential ‘treats’ for your pets to gobble up,” said the organization.

Though they might look like a “treat,” the organization warns that allowing a pet to eat too many can lead to some issues with digestion. They aren’t poisonous though, and they don’t sting or bite, so they won’t hurt your pet that way.

“If your pet eats one or two, they may only have a slightly upset stomach. If they eat a few it may result in your pet vomiting or having some diarrhea. However, if they eat a lot of cicadas, they could suffer from some digestion issues or intestinal blockages because of the exoskeletons,” said the organization.

Due to the sheer number of cicadas expected this summer, it might be difficult to avoid them outright. However, the Humane Society has a few tips to help lessen your pets exposure to them:

Typically, cicadas are less active around dawn and dusk. This would be the ideal time for you to take your pet for a walk

Cicadas are usually found closer to mature trees. For the next six weeks, it may be best to avoid hikes or wooded areas where larger amounts of older trees are found

When your pet is outside, be vigilant in watching them. Make sure you supervise your pet so you know immediately if they consume any insects

In the unfortunate event that your pet does eat too many cicadas, the organization recommends taking away their food and water for around an hour so their stomach settles down. However, if they continue vomiting for over an hour you should contact a veterinarian.