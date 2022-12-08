Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(Warning: Images in this report show animal neglect, which could be disturbing to some)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed.

They found “Henderson” on Youngstown’s East Side on Monday.

The four-year-old bullmastiff weighed just 73 pounds at the time — less than half of what it should weigh.

Although agents took the animal straight to a veterinarian for emergency medical care, they learned it had been starved for a long time.

After being brought to Animal Charity, Henderson’s condition was so severe that he needed to be kept in some sort of isolation — away from other dogs that might make him sick. It meant moving other animals to different parts of the facility, which is already overcrowded.

Because of his large frame, workers also had to find Henderson a bigger crate to stay in.

Although agents believe that the dog had been starved and neglected for some time, it had no other illnesses.

“He would have been a healthy dog. He does not have heartworm. He does not have Lyme disease, you know. He’s not carrying any kind of… disease or condition that would have caused this. This is, unfortunately, due to a lack of care and neglect,” said Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity.

For now, while the investigation continues, staff plan to move him into a medical foster home later this week.

“It will be a calm setting where he can get the crate rest he needs, but he’ll be local, so that way, he can continue to come in for his periodic check-ups,” MacMurchy said.

Agents said it will take months of care to get Henderson back to a normal weight again.

Henderson’s caregivers at Animal Charity say the Bull Mastiff is very affectionate and loves to be around people.