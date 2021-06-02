How to watch Wednesday’s Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The second batch of winners will be announced Wednesday for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery.

Two winners, one person over 18 will win $1 million and another person between 12- and 17-years-old will win a full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s state universities.

You can watch Wednesday’s drawing at 7:29 p.m. on air on WDTN, online on wdtn.com, on the WDTN Facebook page or on the free WDTN app.

Names are drawn the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. The state’s lottery commission said it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. If the first person drawn doesn’t meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on, until a winner is verified.

ODH officials said Tuesday that there are a total of 3,225,789 adult entries in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

That’s an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was the first $1 million winner in the Vax-a-Million contest. Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won the four-year scholarship to an Ohio college of his choice.

Entry deadline Drawing date Announcement date May 30, 11:59:59 p.m. May 31 June 2, 7:29 p.m. June 6, 11:59:59 p.m. June 7 June 9, 7:29 p.m. June 13, 11:59:59 p.m. June 14 June 16, 7:29 p.m. June 20, 11:59:59 p.m. June 21 June 23, 7:29 p.m.

Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to register at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Eligible residents have until Sunday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s drawing, but those who have already registered to not need to do it again.