How to watch Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The fourth batch of winners will be announced Wednesday for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery.

Mark Cline of Richwood in Union County won the third $1 million prize.

Sara Afaneh of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County won the third student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

You can watch this week's drawing at 7:29 p.m.

Names are drawn the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. The state’s lottery commission said it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. If the first person drawn doesn’t meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on, until a winner is verified.

The Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 3,428,514 adults are entered in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 150,187 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, and Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, were the previous $1 million winners in the state’s Vax-a-Million contest. Joseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village, both won the four-year scholarship to an Ohio college of his choice.

Entry deadline Drawing date Announcement date June 13, 11:59:59 p.m. June 14 June 16, 7:29 p.m. June 20, 11:59:59 p.m. June 21 June 23, 7:29 p.m.

Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to register at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Eligible residents have until Sunday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for the last drawing. but those who have already registered to not need to do it again.