COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of thousands of Ohio residents are searching to see if they are owed money that was lost from inactive bank accounts, stocks, utility deposits, or for a variety of other reasons.

As part of a spring campaign, the Ohio Department of Commerce is making sure Ohioans know where and how they can see if they have unclaimed funds. According to the ODC, the average money claimed in 2022 was $4,000 with more than 450,000 Ohio residents searching for lost money, more than residents in every other state.

On the Unclaimed Funds webpage, you can search your last name or a business name to see if you have any funds available. Linked on the page also is an instructional how-to video and links to upload claim forms or business forms.

Homepage of the Ohio Department of Commerce website for Unclaimed Funds.

After searching your name and city, results will populate and if a button that says “CLAIM” is clickable, it will walk you through the documentation necessary to claim your money.

For additional help and information, you can call 614-466-4433.