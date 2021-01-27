How to keep geese from signing a lease in your yard

'Timing is everything. If you wait until they're nesting, you might as well forget it at that point,' said a wildlife research technician from ODNR

(WKBN) – Got geese? Now’s the time to act if you don’t want them to make a home in your yard or business this year.

Once nesting and gosling-rearing season starts, it’s next to impossible to get them to leave, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. However, if you leave them alone, they shouldn’t cause problems — other than making a mess of the yard — and can be intriguing to watch as time goes on.

“We probably deal with 1,000 complaints statewide,” said Laurie Brown, ODNR’s wildlife research technician.

Most geese start laying eggs around mid-March through April, and goslings typically hatch in April to May. After that, adult geese go through a feather-molting period and don’t fly. Once they grow new feathers and the goslings grow and mature they will become more mobile.

Right now, geese are scoping out where to put down roots for the season.

“As soon as they see a pair of geese on their property, they need to be out there chasing them and trying to prevent them from wanting to be there in the first place,” Brown said.

“Geese will nest just about anywhere,” Brown said. “A lot of times, at businesses, they’ll nest at the door entrances. They love landscaping.”

While intriguing, people should stay away. The female is protective of her eggs, and the male is protective of the female, which can result in being attacked by geese.

“Maybe put up some temporary fencing during nesting season, and hopefully, they’ll go somewhere else and nest,” Brown said.

Ponds are also popular for geese, and they will fly into bodies of water. It can be difficult to stop them from doing that.

“They’re a federally-protected species, but legally, you can chase them, you can let your dog chase them. You just have to know the limits. You can’t harm them physically. You can’t let your dog catch one,” Brown said.

She also said there are companies in Ohio that will run Border Collies to chase geese. Other companies will spay repellent on the grass. Individuals can also use noisemakers to annoy the birds to try and get them to leave.

“Timing is everything. If you wait until they’re nesting, you might as well forget it at that point,” Brown said.