The U.S. House of Representatives made history Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, by voting to declare the office of Speaker of the House to be vacant, removing Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the position he had occupied since winning the role on Jan. 7 on the 15th ballot.
Here’s how Ohio’s representatives voted.
To remove U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
- Joyce Beatty (D)
- Shontel Brown (D)
- Marcy Kaptur (D)
- Greg Landsman (D)
To keep U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
- Troy Balderson (R)
- Mike Carey (R)
- Warren Davidson (R)
- Bill Johnson (R)
- Jim Jordan (R)
- David Joyce (R)
- Robert Latta (R)
- Max Miller (R)
- Michael Turner (R)
- Brad Wenstrup (R)
Didn’t vote
- Emilia Sykes (D)