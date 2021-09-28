How Ohio state employees can earn up to $1,000 for getting COVID-19 shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In addition to $100, Ohio state employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine could receive up to $900 more based on incentives released by the state Tuesday.

The new incentives are based on thresholds for agencies within the state.

If 65 percent of an agency’s active employees receive at least the first dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, each employee will receive an additional $300 if they submit COVID-19 Vaccination Attestation Forms by Friday, Oct. 15.

Employees are also eligible to receive an additional $600 each if 85 percent of their agency are vaccinated with the proof forms submitted by Monday, Nov. 15.

In addition to the COVID-19 Vaccination Attestation Forms, employees must also submit a copy of their vaccination card.

Employees can currently earn $100 for getting the vaccine. Their spouses who are not state employees can get paid $25. Employees and their spouses have until Nov. 30 to submit their forms and vaccination card copies in order to receive their payment.

Employees whose agencies reach the 65 percent mark can expect to see the additional $300 in their Nov. 19 paychecks. Employees whose agencies reach the 85 percent mark will be paid out on Dec. 17.

For more information on the incentives, click here. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, click here.