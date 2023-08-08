DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A high stakes ballot measure in Ohio is the next test of what reproductive access could look like in the post-Roe V. Wade era.

Ohioans are not directly voting on an abortion-related measure, but the measure they are voting on, known as Issue 1, has to do with raising the threshold of what it takes to amend the State Constitution.

Right now, all that does is take a simple majority, 50 plus 1.

This ballot measure would raise it to 60 percent mere months before voters are set to go to the polls to vote in November on an amendment that would enshrine reproductive protections into their state’s constitution.

