DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The hype continues to build for the Bengals game this Sunday, and fans are showing their stripes.

Those Bengals stripes, specifically on their helmets, have been a signature look for over 40 years thanks to Finn Line Graphics in Delhi.

The company helped to create and print the original Bengals stripes on the players’ helmets. The stripes went on the helmets in the Bengals’ first uniform design change in 1981.

Due to the nature of the game, the helmets were sent back to Finn each week to be re-striped for each game, including one of the most important games of all: The team’s first Super Bowl appearance in 1982.

While Finn Line Graphics is no longer involved in the helmet design process, they said they are grateful to be part of the team’s history.