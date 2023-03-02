(WJW) — A renewed push at the federal level is underway to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and it’s happening right as the effort in Ohio is set to be revitalized.

Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023, which would eliminate the changing of clocks to standard time. According to Rubio, if enacted, there would not be a need to “fall back” in November, allowing people to enjoy a full year of Daylight Saving Time instead of eight months.

“We are getting ready to drop the same bill in this general assembly, hopefully next week, and we’re hoping we can get it across the finish line this time,” said state Rep. Rodney Creech of West Alexandria, R-40th.

Creech sponsored a similar bill in 2021. It passed the Ohio House but failed to clear the Ohio Senate. Creech cited the benefits of more exposure to daylight hours and the mental and physical advantages it could bring.

“This language is heavily supported,” he said. “When I go to events, this is what people want to talk about. It’s important to Ohioans.”

Those who disagree with the proposed change say it could lead to sleep loss and that they worry about the safety of children traveling to school in the morning while it is still dark, among other issues.

“It’s 2023 and people are tired of changing their clocks,” said Creech.

Rubio’s previous effort died in the U.S. House of Representatives last year after passing the Senate.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” said Rubio in a statement. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”

Creech said the effort to change Daylight Saving Time in Ohio needs congressional action.

“My understanding is if we wanted to go to standard time, we don’t need Congress, but in order to go to Daylight Saving Time, we need Congress to pass this legislation,” said Creech. “We can pass the bill all day long, but unless there’s action taken at the federal level, we’re still square one.”