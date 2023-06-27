COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The greater Columbus region may have been spared a deadly outbreak when measles spread among central Ohio daycares in the winter, but a study suggests the region remains at risk of greater spread should the virus return.

Researchers at Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, alongside the Imperial College London, Harvard Medical School, Boston Children’s Hospital and non-profit KidsMates, have concluded that central Ohio’s full vaccination rate was – and remains – significantly below the threshold protective against a measles outbreak. Their study, published Tuesday in The Lancet Regional Health: Americas, pilots a statistical model to estimate a population’s vaccination coverage and immunity gap at the beginning of infectious disease spread.

Using daily measles case reports from Columbus Public Health and historical data on how measles spread, the researchers estimated central Ohio’s vaccination coverage is 53%. The region’s immunity gap – the people who should have been immunized against measles but weren’t and are susceptible to infection – is as high as 42%.

Columbus’ outbreak is one of many that have occurred globally after the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, the World Health Organization announced that 40 million children missed their first or second doses of the measles vaccine. One study in the research journal Pediatrics estimated that less than two-thirds of Columbus-area children are fully vaccinated against the virus – a far cry from the 95% immunization rate required to eliminate measles spread.

Eighty-five children were infected with measles during the central Ohio outbreak, the most recent of eight large outbreaks in the U.S. since the country achieved virus elimination in 2000. The vast majority of cases were in unvaccinated children – including those too young to be vaccinated – and children who hadn’t received the full two-dose course of the vaccine.

Columbus Public Health linked the outbreak to one of four Columbus cases brought from overseas during the summer. Using that information, the researchers estimated that the first case of measles in the central Ohio outbreak happened as early as Sept. 20.

The statistical model was able to map out the rate of transmission as the outbreak progressed through February. The model estimates that in the beginning, measles spread to up to seven other children per initially infected child. The transmission rate steadily declined through the outbreak, peaking again briefly in late November before falling below 1 in early December.

Central Ohio – and the state at large – is at a disadvantage due to vaccination underreporting, the researchers concluded. Ohio does not require measles vaccinations to be reported, and reported vaccination rates don’t include immunized people who were immunized through previous virus exposure. Coupled with exemptions to vaccine requirements based on medical, religious and moral grounds, the researchers noted that existing knowledge gaps can slow down the public health response to an infectious disease outbreak.

Columbus Public Health announced the end of the measles outbreak in late February, 42 days after the last onset of the virus’ signature rash. Throughout the outbreak, the health department noted that vaccine hesitancy – an issue predating the pandemic – and under-vaccination exacerbated the virus’ spread.

“While we are grateful this measles outbreak is behind us, we know we are just one missed vaccine away from the next one,” the health department wrote in a Feb. 23 Facebook post.