House Republicans could remove Householder as Speaker; floor vote on Thursday

FILE – In this Monday, July 18, 2016, file photo, former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Householder, the Ohio House speaker now accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, plays the long game when it comes to politics. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio House Republican Caucus voted to recommend the removal of House Speaker Larry Householder, the first move in voting him out officially.

Our sister station WCMH reports that the resolution to remove Householder as Speaker would require 50 votes to be adopted. It would take effect immediately upon passage. Session will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

The vote was held during a caucus meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Householder and four others were arrested on various charges involving a $60 million political scheme.

A statement released to WCMH reads:

“The decision by House Republicans today to proceed with removing Larry Householder as Speaker reflects the reality that while he is entitled to his day in court and a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, it has become abundantly clear that he has lost the trust of his colleagues and the public, and is unable to effectively lead this chamber. “Today begins a new chapter for the Ohio House of Representatives. Our first priority is restoring trust and confidence in the institution. We and our colleagues look forward to working with Governor DeWine and our colleagues in the Ohio Senate on real solutions to lay the foundation for economic renewal and a brighter future for all Ohioans.” SPEAKER PRO TEMPORE JIM BUTLER (R-OAKWOOD), MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER BILL SEITZ (R-CINCINNATI), DEVITIS, MAJORITY WHIP JAY EDWARDS (R-NELSONVILLE) AND ASSISTANT MAJORITY WHIP LAURA LANESE (R-GROVE CITY)

The report was verified by State Reps. J. Todd Smith, Niraj Antani and Phil Plummer.

In a statement to WDTN.com, Antani wrote:

Today, I voted to support the intent of the House Republican Caucus to remove Speaker Householder as Speaker. While we still need to vote on the floor officially, this is the first step in restoring integrity to the House. Rep. Niraj Antani

Governor Mike DeWine last week echoed calls for Householder to resign.