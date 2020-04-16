Hospitals utilize new tool to allow COVID-19 patients to stay home

(NBC) – A new tool at University Hospitals in Ohio may soon save space, allowing the sick to stay home instead. It’s called the “Masimo Safetynet”, and it allows hospitals to track their patients’ vitals from afar.

“We used to not be able to send them home because we couldn’t do it safely. We didn’t have a way to measure their blood oxygen level. But now we do,” said Dr. Peter Pronovost, critical care physician.

All they do is tape the device to their finger and sync it to their phone. It’s wireless and disposable; data goes in real time to a command center.

It was a big relief for Alyssa Drosdak, a medical resident who recently contracted coronavirus, but was worried about fighting it at home alone.

“Every day at about 9 a.m. and then 5 or 6 p.m. They would call me. It was nurses as I understood at the health care facility, they were monitoring me. So, I was constantly being reassured that I had people monitoring my vitals and watching over me,” she said.

The Safetynet recently gained FDA approval and is free for patients.

Doctors say the timing couldn’t be better.

“Now we have requests all around the globe who say, can you share this with us? There will be long term benefits that come out of this for sure.”

University Hospitals has used this on at least 50 patients so far and hopes to soon have them in all hospitals.