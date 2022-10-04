Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 9-year-old was kicked by a show horse being handled by a Bexley police officer at an outdoor movie screening.

The child, who was in a wheelchair, was injured Sept. 30 during the Main Event outdoor movie series on the campus of Capital University. The child required medical attention and observation.

A statement Monday from Bexley police said the officer had with equestrian experience and was assigned to escort a mature, trained show horse, which had accompanied him as part of a pilot community relations effort.

“We strive to create an engaging and safe environment for all guests at community events and recognize when those efforts fall short,” the statement read. “We will work to ensure that an accident like this does not occur again in the future.”