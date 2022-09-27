COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville tell NBC4 they are owed overtime wages for hours they worked as far back as December.

Multiple workers contacted NBC4 Investigates in response to a report about overpaid bonuses that the automaker was working to recoup from Marysville employees.

“I feel like there was more that needed to be said. It’s not just greedy employees,” said one employee, who spoke to NBC4 on the condition that their name not be revealed. “We’re not just employees trying to keep money that’s not ours. It’s that we’re owed money from December of last year, still, from the Kronos outage. And we don’t have a date of when that’s going to be squared away.”

Kronos is a timekeeping system used by many large employers. It was paralyzed by a ransomware attack in December, triggering payroll nightmares for those companies, suddenly unable to track overtime. Honda was one of those companies.

Asked about the payroll issues resulting from the Kronos outage, a spokesman for Honda replied:

Honda is committed to paying associates in a timely and accurate manner. Our timekeeping vendor, Kronos, experienced an outage that prevented us from using our normal payment processes and we have taken measures to minimize any impact to our associates. While we have worked to compensate associates for amounts owed as a result of the Kronos outage, due to the complexity of the timekeeping measures, we continue to receive claims that we are working to reconcile and resolve. We have communicated continuously with our associates to resolve the timekeeping issue and to minimize any impact to our associates.

While some workers said they have been made whole since the Kronos outage, others said they were still waiting.

The Kronos outage led to a lot of wage an hour lawsuits against different companies, whose workers said they were not paid properly for overtime they worked during that outage.

One of those lawsuits is a class action against Honda’s Indiana plant. In its answer to the complaint, Honda denies failing to pay workers what they were owed.