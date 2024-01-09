DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new Homebuyer Plus Savings program is now in effect in Ohio.

Announced by Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Treasurer Robert Sprague on Nov. 28, the program offers prospective homebuyers the opportunity to enroll in tax-advantaged savings accounts at a number of financial institutions.

Accounts connected with Ohio Homebuyer Plus must be used within five years, maintain a minimum balance of at least $100, and cannot exceed a maximum balance of $100,000.

Approved financial institutions include:

The Community Bank

Farmers & Merchants Bank

KEMBA Financial Credit Union

Pathways Financial Credit Union, Inc.

Quest Federal Credit Union

The Savings Bank

Superior Credit Union

Telhio Credit Union, Inc.

Officials say additional institutions are to be added later.

The program is available to all primary residents in Ohio ages 18 years and up.