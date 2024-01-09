DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new Homebuyer Plus Savings program is now in effect in Ohio.
Announced by Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Treasurer Robert Sprague on Nov. 28, the program offers prospective homebuyers the opportunity to enroll in tax-advantaged savings accounts at a number of financial institutions.
Accounts connected with Ohio Homebuyer Plus must be used within five years, maintain a minimum balance of at least $100, and cannot exceed a maximum balance of $100,000.
Approved financial institutions include:
- The Community Bank
- Farmers & Merchants Bank
- KEMBA Financial Credit Union
- Pathways Financial Credit Union, Inc.
- Quest Federal Credit Union
- The Savings Bank
- Superior Credit Union
- Telhio Credit Union, Inc.
Officials say additional institutions are to be added later.
The program is available to all primary residents in Ohio ages 18 years and up.