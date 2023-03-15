WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a home with children inside was hit by gunfire.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 200 block of Lane Drive SW around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police received multiple calls from people in the area who said they heard lots of gunfire. One caller told police two men were chasing each other and shooting.

One woman told police she and her children were laying down to go to bed when they heard the gunshots. Then, two bullets came through a back bedroom window into her apartment.

Officers were able to find a projectile on the bedroom floor. They also found 13 spent shell casings in the parking lot behind the apartment building.

The two men were last seen running toward Second Baptist Church. Police checked the area but didn’t find anyone.

Police did not find anyone wounded by the gunfire.