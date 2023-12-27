DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their holiday weekend statistics.

According to provisional statistics from OSP, nine people were killed in eight fatal crashes in Ohio during the Christmas holiday weekend. This is the fewest deaths reported during Christmas since 2018.

Of the nine people killed, five were not wearing safety belts. Impairment was a factor in two of the crashes.

In comparison, 12 people were killed during last year’s Christmas period from Dec. 23-26, 2022.

During this year’s reporting period, troopers arrested 213 people for operating a vehicle while impaired, and 21 people for illegal drugs. Citations were issued for 228 safety belt and 75 distracted driving violations.

Additionally, troopers assisted just over 1,000 people on Ohio roadways.

The four-day reporting period began Friday, Dec. 22 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

Motorists who wish to report dangerous or impaired driving while on Ohio roadways are asked to call #677 to speak with troopers.

To find a full statistical analysis of OSP activity and crash data from this weekend, click here.