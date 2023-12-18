DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Heading out on the road over the rest of the holiday season? You won’t be alone: AAA expects roads and airways to be busy.

Just how busy? AAA estimates that 4.7 million Ohioans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day holiday timeframe (Dec. 23-Jan. 1), a 2.6% increase over 2022. It will be one of the busiest end-of-year travel times in the past four years.

A similar surge can be seen across the U.S., where 115.2 million travelers will head out over the same window, a 2.2% increase from last year. That’s the second-highest forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Before you travel for the holidays, here are few tips from AAA.

Work with a trusted advisor. These individuals can help navigate changes that may happen during the planning of a trip. They are present at all AAA retail locations.

Get a vehicle checkup. Taking steps to ensure that your vehicle is in top shape can go a long way towards making the drive to the airport or the travel destination an enjoyable experience.

Expect a delay or two. That is, if you choose to travel at peak times. AAA recommends travelling during slower times of the day, and to give yourself more time than normal. If you're flying, try and arrive to the airport 2-3 hours earlier than your scheduled flight.

Get travel insurane. The automobile federation calls it a worthwhile investment, especially if you purchase insurance that allows you to "cancel for any reason."

Download an airline's app. Doing this will allow you to keep track of your flight, any delays, gate changes and even the dreaded flight cancellation.

Doing this will allow you to keep track of your flight, any delays, gate changes and even the dreaded flight cancellation. Take any precautions available to you. If you own a AAA membership, ensure that it’s updated so that any would be inconvenience can end swiftly in your rear-view mirror.