LOGAN, Ohio (WDTN) – Hocking Hills State Park is still closed, however, an update on trail conditions was provided in a Facebook post.

On February, 14 the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced the temporary closure of the park due to “unsafe trail conditions.” Although the most recent update did not announce the opening of the park, it provided further explanation for the decision.

According to a Facebook post from Hocking Hills State Park on February 21, the trails are still considered unsafe for hikers due to the park’s “microclimate.”

“Our gorges and cave areas have what is called a microclimate,” said Hocking Hills. “While it is warm and sunny in the parking lot just over the hill, the ice is not fully gone.”

Hocking Hills explained that shade provided by trees leaves the low-lying gorge and stone paths covered in ice. A natural resource officer for the park said the trails should not be attempted without ice spikes.

“We would love to have you all back and able to enjoy our wonderful park, but even the most experienced hiker can fall down in these conditions,” said the park. “Trying to get an injured guest out in narrow hilly areas is a tough task on its own adding ice makes it that much harder.”

(Photo/Hocking Hills State Park)

