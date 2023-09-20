DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hocking Hills State Park and two other Ohio parks were ranked among the best places to see fall foliage in America.

Mixbook listed the top 150 hidden gems to view the changing colors this fall. The rankings were based on a survey of 3,000 respondents from across the country.

Hocking Hills State Park ranked seventh overall, citing the park’s waterfalls and gorges make for a ‘stunning setting‘ to view fall foliage.

Two other Ohio parks were also included in the list. Mohican State Forest, near Loudonville, ranked #12 and Shawnee State Park, near West Portsmouth, ranked #89.

The best place to view fall foliage in the country is Sterling Forest State Park, in New York. Find more of the rankings here.